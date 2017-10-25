Tanglewood 2017

July 1

Join WCRB's Brian McCreath for a preview of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer season, with music by Dvorák, Ravel, Mendelssohn, and more.

The Tanglewood season begins with Mahler's Symphony No. 2, the "Resurrection," on Friday, July 7th, led by Nelsons. After a Saturday night Boston Pops concert with conductor Keith Lockhart that pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, the BSO plays another Mahler Symphony - the Fourth, with soprano soloist Kristine Opolais - on Sunday afternoon.

During the following weekend, Nelsons conducts all three BSO concerts, which are anchored by a Saturday night performance of Wagner's opera Das Rheingold. On the previous night, the spectacular Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov is the guest soloist in a concerto by Mozart, and on Sunday, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays the world premiere of Markings, a piece written for her by Boston Pops Laureate Conductor John Williams.

Thomas Adès comes to Tanglewood for a series of concerts that include a collaboration as pianist with the Emerson Quartet. He'll also conduct the Boston Symphony in a program that includes his own music alongside Beethoven's Emperor Concerto, with soloist Emanuel Ax.

The 2017 Koussevitzky Artist at Tanglewood is pianist Garrick Ohlsson, whose yearly appearances at the Shed and at Ozawa Hall are consistently greeted with warm enthusiasm from the audience. He'll perform six concerts, including a collaborative program with the Takács Quartet, Tanglewood On Parade, the two Piano Concertos by Chopin with the BSO, and two concerts anchored by Schubert's music.

Those two concerts are themselves part of a larger series called "Schubert's Summer Journey" (a play on the composer's iconic song cycle "Winter Journey"). Over the course of the summer, six concerts will set Schubert's music side by side with that of other composers, highlighted by two programs with renowned baritone Simon Keenlyside. Keenlyside also performs songs by Mahler with the BSO in a concert conducted by David Afkham.

As always, the season culminates with Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, the "Ode to Joy," led this season by Andris Nelsons. The previous night, though, will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the season, when Kristine Opolais returns to the Shed to sing operatic arias and excerpts with legendary baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky.

WCRB will bring you the Boston Symphony's Tanglewood performances once again on the radio and online. And for complete information about the Boston Symphony Orchestra, visit the Tanglewood box office.

Hear a preview of the 2017 Tanglewood season with BSO Artistic Administrator Tony Fogg: