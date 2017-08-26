Tanglewood's Celebration of Opera and Song

Soprano Kristine Opolais and bass-baritone Bryn Terfel sing lead roles in Act II of Puccini's "Tosca" and operatic highlights by Wagner, Dvorák, and Gershwin with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and conductor Andris Nelsons, in concert at Tanglewood.
Saturday, August 26, 2017
8:00 PM
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Kristine Opolais, soprano
Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone
Russell Thomas, tenor
Matthew DiBattista, tenor
Douglas Wiliams, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
PUCCINI Tosca, Act II
WAGNER "Entrance of the Guests" from Tannhäuser, Act II
WAGNER "Wie duffet doch der Flieder" (Hans Sachs's "Flieder Monologue" from Die Meistersinger von Numberg, Act II
DVORAK "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka, Act I
DVORAK Polonaise from Rusalka, Act II
GERSHWIN from Porgy and Bess:
Introduction and Jasbo Brown Blues, from Act I
"Summertime," from Act I
"I got plenty o' nuttin'," from Act II
"Bess, you is my woman now," from Act II