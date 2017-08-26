Tanglewood's Celebration of Opera and Song

Soprano Kristine Opolais and bass-baritone Bryn Terfel sing lead roles in Act II of Puccini's "Tosca" and operatic highlights by Wagner, Dvorák, and Gershwin with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and conductor Andris Nelsons, in concert at Tanglewood.

Saturday, August 26, 2017

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano

Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone

Russell Thomas, tenor

Matthew DiBattista, tenor

Douglas Wiliams, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

PUCCINI Tosca, Act II

WAGNER "Entrance of the Guests" from Tannhäuser, Act II

WAGNER "Wie duffet doch der Flieder" (Hans Sachs's "Flieder Monologue" from Die Meistersinger von Numberg, Act II

DVORAK "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka, Act I

DVORAK Polonaise from Rusalka, Act II

GERSHWIN from Porgy and Bess:

Introduction and Jasbo Brown Blues, from Act I

"Summertime," from Act I

"I got plenty o' nuttin'," from Act II

"Bess, you is my woman now," from Act II