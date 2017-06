Tanglewood's Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hans Graf, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Kiera Duffy, soprano

Abigail Fischer, mezzo-soprano

Singers from the Boston University Tanglewood Institute Chorus

Katie Woolf, conductor

Carson Elrod, actor (Felix Mendelssohn)

Karen MacDonald, actor (Titania)

Will Lyman, actor (Oberon)

Bill Barclay, stage director

Cristina Todesco, scenic designer

Kathleen Doyle, costume designer

CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 2

MENDELSSOHN Incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream (complete)