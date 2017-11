Tchaikovsky and Dvorak from Tanglewood

Saturday at 8, in an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Nikolai Lugansky is the soloist in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3, and Ken-David Masur conducts Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is touring Japan! While they're away from Symphony Hall, hear two of our favorite concerts from this summer at Tanglewood.

Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, November 11, 2017

8:00 PM

November 4, 2017

Masur Conducts Tchaikovsky

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Nikolai Lugansky, piano

Recorded July 23, 2017 at Tanglewood

___________________________________________________________

November 11, 2017

Dvorak's "New World" with Charles Dutoit

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Charles Dutoit, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Recorded July 28, 2017 at Tanglewood