Saturday, December 24

Seiji Ozawa leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky's magical tale for the holiday.

On the program:

Bach/Stravinsky - Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel hoch

Tchaikovsky - The Nutcracker, Op. 71

Berlioz - Overture and "Shepherd's Farewell" from Part 2 of L'enfance du Christ