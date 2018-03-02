Thomanerchor Leipzig at the Celebrity Series of Boston

The Thomanerchor Leipzig, founded 800 years ago and led by J.S. Bach in the 1700s, celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with music by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Schütz, and more.

March 4, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

SCHUTZ Jachzet dem Herren, alle Welt, SWV 36

SCHEIN Herr Gott, du unser Zuflucht bist

SCHEIN Madrigal: Ich bin jung gewesen

BACH Motet: Furchte dich nicht, BWV 228

SCHUTZ Eins bitte ich von Herren, SWV 294

BACH Gott lebet noch, BWV 461

BACH Motet: Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229

MENDELSSOHN Motet: Kyrie eleison

MENDELSSOHN Motet: Heilig

MENDELSSON Mitten wir im Leben sind

SCHEIN Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott

BACH Dir, dir, Jehova, will ich singen, BWV 452

SCHUTZ Aria: Also hat Gott die Welt geliebt, SWV 380

SCHUTZ Motet: Verleih uns Frieden, SWV 372

BACH Motet: Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf, BWV 226

