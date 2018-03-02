Thomanerchor Leipzig at the Celebrity Series of Boston

The Thomanerchor Leipzig, founded 800 years ago and led by J.S. Bach in the 1700s, celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation with music by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Schütz, and more.
March 4, 2018
7:00 PM
On the program:
SCHUTZ Jachzet dem Herren, alle Welt, SWV 36
SCHEIN Herr Gott, du unser Zuflucht bist
SCHEIN Madrigal: Ich bin jung gewesen
BACH Motet: Furchte dich nicht, BWV 228
SCHUTZ Eins bitte ich von Herren, SWV 294
BACH Gott lebet noch, BWV 461
BACH Motet: Komm, Jesu, komm, BWV 229
MENDELSSOHN Motet: Kyrie eleison
MENDELSSOHN Motet: Heilig
MENDELSSON Mitten wir im Leben sind
SCHEIN Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott
BACH Dir, dir, Jehova, will ich singen, BWV 452
SCHUTZ Aria: Also hat Gott die Welt geliebt, SWV 380
SCHUTZ Motet: Verleih uns Frieden, SWV 372
BACH Motet: Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf, BWV 226
Learn more about the Thomanerchor Leipzig and the Celebrity Series of Boston.