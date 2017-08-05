Thomas Adès and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

March 26

This week on WCRB's In Concert, hear highlights from the Boston Symphony Chamber Players' 2016-2017 season, including Schubert's "Trout" Quintet featuring composer, conductor, pianist, and Boston Symphony Orchestra Artistic Partner Thomas Adès.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Thomas Adès, piano

On the program:

Taffanel - Wind Quintet in G Minor

Adès - Court Studies from The Tempest

Stravinsky - Three Shakespeare Songs

Weldon (attr. Purcell), arr. Adès - Two Songs from The Tempest

Schubert - Piano Quintet in A, D. 667, "Trout"

Tanguy - Afterwards

Mozart - Duo for Violin and Viola No. 2 in B-flat, K. 424: II. Andante Cantabile



Recorded on October 10, 2016 and January 22, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Chamber Players.