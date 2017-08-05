Related Program: 
Upcoming "In Concert" Broadcasts

Thomas Adès and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

  • Thomas Adès and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
    Thomas Adès and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
    Robert Torres / BSO

March 26

This week on WCRB's In Concert, hear highlights from the Boston Symphony Chamber Players' 2016-2017 season, including Schubert's "Trout" Quintet featuring composer, conductor, pianist, and Boston Symphony Orchestra Artistic Partner Thomas Adès. 

Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Thomas Adès, piano

On the program:
Taffanel - Wind Quintet in G Minor
Adès - Court Studies from The Tempest
Stravinsky - Three Shakespeare Songs
Weldon (attr. Purcell), arr. Adès - Two Songs from The Tempest
Schubert - Piano Quintet in A, D. 667, "Trout"
Tanguy - Afterwards
Mozart - Duo for Violin and Viola No. 2 in B-flat, K. 424: II. Andante Cantabile
 

Recorded on October 10, 2016 and January 22, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Chamber Players.

Tags: 
Franz Schubert
Thomas Ades
Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Related Content

BSO Concert Channel Playlist

Symphony Hall
Stu Rosner / BSO

Hear the Boston Symphony Orchestra in concert at Symphony Hall and at Tanglewood in a continuous, 24/7, music-only stream.