Thomas Adès and the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

March 26
This week on WCRB's In Concert, hear highlights from the Boston Symphony Chamber Players' 2016-2017 season, including Schubert's "Trout" Quintet featuring composer, conductor, pianist, and Boston Symphony Orchestra Artistic Partner Thomas Adès.
Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Thomas Adès, piano
On the program:
Taffanel - Wind Quintet in G Minor
Adès - Court Studies from The Tempest
Stravinsky - Three Shakespeare Songs
Weldon (attr. Purcell), arr. Adès - Two Songs from The Tempest
Schubert - Piano Quintet in A, D. 667, "Trout"
Tanguy - Afterwards
Mozart - Duo for Violin and Viola No. 2 in B-flat, K. 424: II. Andante Cantabile
Recorded on October 10, 2016 and January 22, 2017 at NEC's Jordan Hall.