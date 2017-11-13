The Topping Tooters of the Town

  • The City Musick
The people of Renaissance London were treated to some of the best tunes in the land, played by the best musicians - and one modern group is revitalizing these old favorites.

This week's CD of the Week celebrates the music played by Waits, small bands popular in 17th-century London who would play for civic occasions, ceremonies, and parties. The best of the London Waits were called "The City Musick."

Co-opting that name, the UK-based group The City Musick celebrates the music of the London Waits from 1580 to 1650 on their new CD, "The Topping Tooters of the Town." Performing on period instruments constructed to Renaissance specifications, the group furnishes the perfect musical time-travel, and it will have you drumming along on your steering wheel or desk in no time.

Listen to a track from the album:

