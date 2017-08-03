Turner Conducts Bach's "St. Mark's Passion"

Listen to the episode

On the program:

Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 (recons., Midori Seiler) - Midori Seiler, violin; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Stephan Mai, director

(To hear music from this concerto as Bach re-used it in the Cantata No. 146, visit Two Masterpieces From Altenburg, Germany)

Prelude and Fugue in C, BWV 870, from Book II of The Well-Tempered Clavier - Peter Sykes, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 39 Brich dem Hungrigen dein Brot (translation) - Jayne West, soprano; Pamela Dellal, alto; Mark McSweeney, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor