Turner Conducts Bach's "St. Mark's Passion"

April 9
In J.S. Bach's obituary, published by his son C.P.E. Bach, a catalog of his works included "Five passions, including one for two choirs." To this day, only two complete passions have been located. On this week's "In Concert," Boston's Emmanuel Music plays a reconstruction of one of the works thought to be lost.
Emmanuel Music
Ryan Turner, conductor
J.S. Bach - St. Mark's Passion
Recorded on March 19, 2016 at Emmanuel Church, Boston.
