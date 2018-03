Verdi's Fun-loving, Shakespearean Masterpiece

April 22, 2018

9:00 PM

On Voices this week, it's Verdi's final opera, based on one of the most famous comedies by Shakespeare: "Falstaff," Sunday at 9pm.

VERDI Falstaff

Rolando Panerai (Falstaff)

Alan Titus (Ford)

Frank Lopardo (Fenton)

Piero de Palma (Dr. Cajus)

Ulrich Ress (Bardolfo)

Francesco Ellero d'Artenga (Pistola)

Sharon Sweet (Mrs. Alice Ford)

Julie Kaufmann (Nannetta)

Marilyn Horne (Mrs. Quickly)

Susan Quittmeyer (Mrs. Meg Page)

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

Colin Davis, conductor