A Vocal Journey into the Heart of Winter

December 17, 2017

9:00 PM

Love stays warm through the winter this week on Voices, with Puccini's La Bohème, starring Luciano Pavarotti and Mirella Freni. Also, the sonorous Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau sings Schubert's powerful Winter's Journey!

PUCCINI La Bohème

Soloists:

Luciano Pavarotti (Rodolfo)

Mirella Freni (Mimi)

Rolando Panerai (Marcello)

Elizabeth Hawood (Musetta)

Nicolai Ghiaurov (Colline)

Gianni Maffeo (Schaunard)

Deutsche Oper Berlin Chorus

Schöneberger Boy's Choir

Berlin Philharmonic

Herbert von Karajan, conductor

SCHUBERT Winterreise

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone

Gerald Moore, piano