A Vocal Journey into the Heart of Winter

December 17, 2017
9:00 PM
Love stays warm through the winter this week on Voices, with Puccini's La Bohème, starring Luciano Pavarotti and Mirella Freni. Also, the sonorous Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau sings Schubert's powerful Winter's Journey!
PUCCINI La Bohème
Soloists:
Luciano Pavarotti (Rodolfo)
Mirella Freni (Mimi)
Rolando Panerai (Marcello)
Elizabeth Hawood (Musetta)
Nicolai Ghiaurov (Colline)
Gianni Maffeo (Schaunard)
Deutsche Oper Berlin Chorus
Schöneberger Boy's Choir
Berlin Philharmonic
Herbert von Karajan, conductor
SCHUBERT Winterreise
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone
Gerald Moore, piano