Related Program: 
"Voices" with Chris Voss

A Vocal Journey into the Heart of Winter

  • Adolf Hohenstein's set design for Act II of La Bohème, 1893
    Adolf Hohenstein's set design for Act II of La Bohème, 1893
    Wikimedia Commons

December 17, 2017
9:00 PM

Love stays warm through the winter this week on Voices, with Puccini's La Bohème, starring Luciano Pavarotti and Mirella Freni. Also, the sonorous Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau sings Schubert's powerful Winter's Journey!

PUCCINI La Bohème

Soloists:
Luciano Pavarotti (Rodolfo)
Mirella Freni (Mimi)
Rolando Panerai (Marcello)
Elizabeth Hawood (Musetta)
Nicolai Ghiaurov (Colline)
Gianni Maffeo (Schaunard)

Deutsche Oper Berlin Chorus
Schöneberger Boy's Choir
Berlin Philharmonic
Herbert von Karajan, conductor

SCHUBERT Winterreise

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone
Gerald Moore, piano

Tags: 
Giacomo Puccini
Franz Schubert
Luciano Pavarotti
Mirella Freni
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau