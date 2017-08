Sunday, September 10, 2017

9:00 PM

Join Chris Voss for a new show on WCRB: "Voices," exploring the depth and breadth of vocal music, including choral works, art songs, opera, and much, much more! To kick off this new show, it's Haydn's celebration of beginnings - his oratorio "The Creation."

HAYDN "The Creation"

Julia Kleiter, soprano

Maximilian Schmitt, tenor

Johannes Weisser, bass

RIAS Chamber Choir

Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

René Jacobs, conductor