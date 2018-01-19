Watch Augustin Hadelich Serenade a Clowder of Cats

A cat ballet, Vivaldi for saxophone quartet, and Maria Callas's hologram - all part of this week's link roundup.
- First up: a bit of news! The Grammys announced who will be performing at their Salute to Classical Music and tribute to Leonard Bernstein on January 26. The line-up includes Lang Lang, Isabel Leonard, and string trio Time for Three.
- You've probably heard Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" before, but I can guarantee you've never heard it like this:
- Imagine this: you're at the Kennedy Center, enjoying an evening of music, when suddenly a mouse scampers by your seat. Sounds like something out of Tom and Jerry, right? Well... not exactly.
- If you haven't yet seen the incredible animated short that Augustin Hadelich commissioned for the release of his upcoming album of Paganini Caprices, you need to watch it right now.
- Maria Callas is going on tour! Wait... what?
- Think of the biggest orchestra you've ever seen. How many musicians were there? 75? 100? Well, this orchestra just broke a world record: 7,500 musicians played Dvorak, Beethoven, and more. Here's what it sounds like:
