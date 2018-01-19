Watch Augustin Hadelich Serenade a Clowder of Cats

A cat ballet, Vivaldi for saxophone quartet, and Maria Callas's hologram - all part of this week's link roundup.

  1. First up: a bit of news! The Grammys announced who will be performing at their Salute to Classical Music and tribute to Leonard Bernstein on January 26. The line-up includes Lang Lang, Isabel Leonard, and string trio Time for Three.
     
  2. You've probably heard Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" before, but I can guarantee you've never heard it like this:

     

  3. Imagine this: you're at the Kennedy Center, enjoying an evening of music, when suddenly a mouse scampers by your seat. Sounds like something out of Tom and Jerry, right? Well... not exactly
     
  4. If you haven't yet seen the incredible animated short that Augustin Hadelich commissioned for the release of his upcoming album of Paganini Caprices, you need to watch it right now.
  5. Maria Callas is going on tour! Wait... what
     
  6. Think of the biggest orchestra you've ever seen. How many musicians were there? 75? 100? Well, this orchestra just broke a world record: 7,500 musicians played Dvorak, Beethoven, and more. Here's what it sounds like:

     

    ...und das ist nur die Probe, es ist unbeschreiblich! #wirfüllendasstadion2016 #commerzbankarena #frankfurt

    A post shared by @ fraukaffeetante on

     

    Jul 9, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

