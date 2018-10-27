WCRB's 2018 Classical Cartoon Festival

Join us at Boston's Symphony Hall on Saturday, March 24 for the 19th annual Classical Cartoon Festival! Watch classic Warner Bros. cartoons that feature classical music on a giant screen, and enjoy live performances by local youth ensembles.

There also will be face painting, an instrument petting zoo, games, and an opportunity to meet PBS Kids characters (including Curious George, Peep, Clifford, and Princess Presto) and your favorite WCRB hosts, and more!

This event is great for kids of all ages, and it's a fantastic way to introduce youngsters to a new instrument.

Tickets are $12 for members, $17 for non-members, and there is a family 4-pack for $43. Tickets are for sale at the BSO Box Office.

Performances will be held in a few spaces around Symphony Hall, so throughout the day there is always something fun to hear! The following schedule for the day is subject to change:

Main Stage Performances

10:00 - 10:30 am: The Rivers School

10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons

12:30 - 1:00 pm: New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic

1:00 - 2:00 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons

2:00 - 2:30 pm: Boston’s Children’s Chorus

O’Block/Kay Room Performance Schedule

10:30 - 11:30 am: Marimba Magic

11:30 am- 12:00pm: Nancy Hair and Little Cellists

12:00- 12:30pm: Boston University Trombone Quartet

12:30 - 1:00 pm: break

1:00 - 1:30 pm: Boston University Flute Trio

1:30 - 2:00 pm: Boston University Flute and Percussion

2:00 - 2:30 pm: break

2:30 - 3:00 pm: Boston Flute Academy

3:00 - 3:30 pm Boston University Saxophone Quartet

3:30 - 4:00 pm Boston University Trumpet Ensemble

Cabot-Cahers Room Performance Schedule

10:30 - 11:00 am: Wheelock Family Theatre

11:00 - 11:30 am: From the Top

11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Brookline Music School

12:00 - 12:30 pm: Project Step

12:30 - 1:00 pm: break

1:00 - 1:30 pm: TBD

1:30 - 2:00 pm: New England Conservatory’s Suzuki Violins

2:00 - 2:30 pm: break

2:30 - 3:30 pm: M. Steinert & Sons Competition Winners

Questions? E-mail info@wgbh.org or call 617-300-5400. See you there!