WCRB's 2018 Classical Cartoon Festival

Join us at Boston's Symphony Hall on Saturday, March 24 for the 19th annual Classical Cartoon Festival! Watch classic Warner Bros. cartoons that feature classical music on a giant screen, and enjoy live performances by local youth ensembles.
There also will be face painting, an instrument petting zoo, games, and an opportunity to meet PBS Kids characters (including Curious George, Peep, Clifford, and Princess Presto) and your favorite WCRB hosts, and more!
This event is great for kids of all ages, and it's a fantastic way to introduce youngsters to a new instrument.
Tickets are $12 for members, $17 for non-members, and there is a family 4-pack for $43. Tickets are for sale at the BSO Box Office.
Performances will be held in a few spaces around Symphony Hall, so throughout the day there is always something fun to hear! The following schedule for the day is subject to change:
Main Stage Performances
10:00 - 10:30 am: The Rivers School
10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons
12:30 - 1:00 pm: New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic
1:00 - 2:00 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons
2:00 - 2:30 pm: Boston’s Children’s Chorus
O’Block/Kay Room Performance Schedule
10:30 - 11:30 am: Marimba Magic
11:30 am- 12:00pm: Nancy Hair and Little Cellists
12:00- 12:30pm: Boston University Trombone Quartet
12:30 - 1:00 pm: break
1:00 - 1:30 pm: Boston University Flute Trio
1:30 - 2:00 pm: Boston University Flute and Percussion
2:00 - 2:30 pm: break
2:30 - 3:00 pm: Boston Flute Academy
3:00 - 3:30 pm Boston University Saxophone Quartet
3:30 - 4:00 pm Boston University Trumpet Ensemble
Cabot-Cahers Room Performance Schedule
10:30 - 11:00 am: Wheelock Family Theatre
11:00 - 11:30 am: From the Top
11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Brookline Music School
12:00 - 12:30 pm: Project Step
12:30 - 1:00 pm: break
1:00 - 1:30 pm: TBD
1:30 - 2:00 pm: New England Conservatory’s Suzuki Violins
2:00 - 2:30 pm: break
2:30 - 3:30 pm: M. Steinert & Sons Competition Winners
Questions? E-mail info@wgbh.org or call 617-300-5400. See you there!