WCRB's 2018 Classical Cartoon Festival

Join us at Boston's Symphony Hall on Saturday, March 24 for the 19th annual Classical Cartoon Festival!  Watch classic Warner Bros. cartoons that feature classical music on a giant screen, and enjoy live performances by local youth ensembles.

There also will be face painting, an instrument petting zoo, games, and an opportunity to meet PBS Kids characters (including Curious George, Peep, Clifford, and Princess Presto) and your favorite WCRB hosts, and more!

New England Conservatory's Preparatory School brings instruments for attendees to pick up and play.
This event is great for kids of all ages, and it's a fantastic way to introduce youngsters to a new instrument.

Tickets are $12 for members, $17 for non-members, and there is a family 4-pack for $43. Tickets are for sale at the BSO Box Office.

Guitarist Kevin Metzger plays for an audience of youthful music fans at the 2017 Cartoon Fest
Performances will be held in a few spaces around Symphony Hall, so throughout the day there is always something fun to hear! The following schedule for the day is subject to change:

Main Stage Performances

10:00 - 10:30 am: The Rivers School 
10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons
12:30 - 1:00 pm: New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic 
1:00 - 2:00 pm: Warner Brothers Cartoons
2:00 - 2:30 pm: Boston’s Children’s Chorus

O’Block/Kay Room Performance Schedule

10:30 - 11:30 am: Marimba Magic 
11:30 am- 12:00pm: Nancy Hair and Little Cellists 
12:00-  12:30pm: Boston University Trombone Quartet 
12:30 - 1:00 pm: break
1:00 - 1:30 pm: Boston University Flute Trio 
1:30 - 2:00 pm: Boston University Flute and Percussion 
2:00 - 2:30 pm: break
2:30 - 3:00 pm: Boston Flute Academy 
3:00 - 3:30 pm Boston University Saxophone Quartet
3:30 - 4:00 pm Boston University Trumpet Ensemble

Cabot-Cahers Room Performance Schedule

10:30 - 11:00 am: Wheelock Family Theatre
11:00 - 11:30 am: From the Top 
11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Brookline Music School 
12:00 - 12:30 pm: Project Step 
12:30 - 1:00 pm: break
1:00 - 1:30 pm: TBD 
1:30 - 2:00 pm: New England Conservatory’s Suzuki Violins
2:00 - 2:30 pm: break
2:30 - 3:30 pm: M. Steinert & Sons Competition Winners

Questions? E-mail info@wgbh.org or call 617-300-5400. See you there!

