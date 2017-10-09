Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Weilerstein and Shaham Play Brahms

  • image of Alisa Weilerstein and Gil Shaham
    Weilerstein and Shaham

Friday, August 11, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
Alisa Weilerstein, cello

DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture
BRAHMS Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra
STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring

Tags: 
Giancarlo Guerrero
Gil Shaham
Alisa Weilerstein
Antonin Dvorak
Johannes Brahms
Igor Stravinsky

