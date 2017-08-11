"Winterreise" with Bostridge and Beethoven with Faust

February 5

Two powerhouse duos take the stage in this week's program. Violinist Isabelle Faust and pianist Alexander Melnikov play two Beethoven sonatas in a concert presented by the Gardner Museum's Sunday Concert Series (Nov. 20, 2016), and tenor Ian Bostridge and pianist Thomas Adès perform Schubert's beautiful Winterreise at the Celebrity Series of Boston (Oct. 18, 2016).

On the program:

Beethoven - Sonata No. 4 in A minor

Schubert - Winterreise

Beethoven - Sonata No. 10 in G major

