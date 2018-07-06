World Cup Fever Strikes the Bolshoi Ballet

This week's link roundup features a whale choir, a classical music love story, and a cat playing theremin. What more do you want?

1. These two Boston University alumni met in their college orchestra. Now they play in the Boston Pops together -- and they're married! If music be the food of love, etc., etc.

2. A choir in the United Kingdom is giving a concert of whale music, and yes, that means exactly what you think it does.

3. Pianist Lang Lang is returning to the stage after more than a year spent recovering from an arm injury (his first performance is tonight at Tanglewood, and we're broadcasting the concert live!). In this interview with CNN, he talks about his injury, Kanye West, and why he's so in love with Switzerland.

4. This summer, it feels like everybody is talking about the World Cup -- even dancers in the Bolshoi Ballet.

5. The Accra Symphony Orchestra is currently the only private chamber orchestra in Ghana. Through their unique fusion of African and Western classical music, young Ghanaians are finding that there is a lot to love about this art form.

6. And just for fun, an oldie but a goodie.

