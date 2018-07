Sunday night at 7, in concert from Tanglewood, pianist Yuja Wang joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra for a concerto by Beethoven, and Andris Nelsons conducts Mendelssohn's sun-drenched "Italian" Symphony and Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms."

Sunday, July 15, 2018

7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4, Italian

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

Watch a performance of Yuja Wang in a concerto by Tchaikovsky: