A 15th-Century Christmas with Blue Heron

December 25

Celebrate Christmas in 15th-century France and Burgundy in a concert with Blue Heron at First Church in Cambridge, Congregational.

The program features music for Advent, Christmas, and New Year's Day by the greatest French and Flemish musicians of the fifteenth century—Guillaume Du Fay, Johannes Regis, Josquin Desprez, Jacob Obrecht, Antoine Brumel, and others, recorded December 16, 2016.

