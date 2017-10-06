Related Program: 
Afkham Conducts Mahler's "Wunderhorn"

  • image of David Afkham
    David Afkham
    Kike Palacio Telva

Friday, August 18, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
David Afkham, conductor
Simon Keenlyside, baritone

MAHLER Selections from Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Rückert-Lieder
BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

