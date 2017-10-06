Related Program: Upcoming BSO Broadcasts Afkham Conducts Mahler's "Wunderhorn" Related Program: Upcoming BSO Broadcasts TweetShareGoogle+Email David Afkham Kike Palacio Telva Friday, August 18, 2017 Boston Symphony OrchestraDavid Afkham, conductorSimon Keenlyside, baritone MAHLER Selections from Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Rückert-LiederBRAHMS Symphony No. 2 Tags: David AfkhamSimon KeenlysideGustav MahlerJohannes BrahmsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Nelsons Conducts Mahler's Ninth Dominick Reuter April 16, 2016 In a return to the first work he performed with the BSO, Andris Nelsons leads the orchestra in the emotionally powerful Symphony No. 9 by Gustav Mahler.