Ax is the soloist in Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 2, and Bernard Haitink leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the Symphony No. 2.

Saturday, May 5, 2018 (encore Monday, May 14)

8:00 PM

Bernard Haitink, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with the BSO's newly appointed Principal Cellist, Blaise Déjardin:

Hear more with Blaise Déjardin in an interview with WCRB's Ron Della Chiesa recorded at Tanglewood in 2015.