All-Mozart with Emanuel Ax

Friday night at 8, live from Tanglewood, Emanuel Ax plays Mozart's lighthearted Piano Concerto No. 17, and Herbert Blomstedt leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the composer's final symphony, the spirited "Jupiter" Symphony.
Friday, July 20, 2018
8:00 PM
Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 17 in G, K.453
MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter
Watch a birthday tribute to Blomstedt from the Berlin Philharmonic:
Watch a performance of Emanuel Ax in a concerto by Brahms: