Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays Tchaikovsky

Now available on demand: Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's "Festive Overture" and Symphony No. 6, and Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

Saturday, April 29, and Monday, May 8

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Shostakovich - Festive Overture

Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto

Takemitsu - Nostalghia (In Memory of Andrei Tarkovskij)

Shostakovich - Symphony No. 6

Hear a preview with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Andris Nelsons on The Answered Question: