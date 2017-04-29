Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays Tchaikovsky

  • Bastian Achard

Now available on demand: Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's "Festive Overture" and Symphony No. 6, and Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

SaturdayApril 29, and Monday, May 8

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin 

Shostakovich - Festive Overture
Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto
Takemitsu - Nostalghia (In Memory of Andrei Tarkovskij)
Shostakovich - Symphony No. 6

Hear the concert on demand.

Hear a preview with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Andris Nelsons on The Answered Question:

