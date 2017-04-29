Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays Tchaikovsky

Now available on demand: Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Shostakovich's "Festive Overture" and Symphony No. 6, and Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.
Saturday, April 29, and Monday, May 8
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
Shostakovich - Festive Overture
Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto
Takemitsu - Nostalghia (In Memory of Andrei Tarkovskij)
Shostakovich - Symphony No. 6
Hear a preview with Anne-Sophie Mutter and Andris Nelsons on The Answered Question: