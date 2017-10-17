Related Program: 
Ax in Beethoven's "Emperor" at Tanglewood

  • Emanuel Ax
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Thomas Adès, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano

BRITTEN Sinfonia da Requiem
Thomas ADÈS ...but all shall be well
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

Thomas Ades
Emanuel Ax
Benjamin Britten
Ludwig van Beethoven

