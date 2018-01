Thomas Adès leads the Boston Symphony in Ligeti's Violin Concerto with soloist Augustin Hadelich, as well as Stravinsky's magical "The Fairy's Kiss."

Saturday, January 27, 2018

8:00 PM

Thomas Adès, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8

LIGETI Violin Concerto

Thomas ADÈS Suite from Powder Her Face

STRAVINSKY Divertimento from The Fairy's Kiss

Hear a preview of the concert with Thomas Adès:

Hear a preview of Ligeti's Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich: