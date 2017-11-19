BEMF's Joyous "Carnaval de Venise"

Now available on demand: the GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival presents Campra's boisterous, hilarious opera-ballet "Le Carnaval de Venise" in this week's WCRB In Concert!

November 19, 2017

7:00 PM

Recorded June 16, 2017 at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Amanda Forsythe (Isabelle)

Karina Gauvin (Leonore)

Jesse Blumberg (Leandre)

Douglas Williams (Rodolphe)

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

CAMPRA Le Carnaval de Venise

Hear Part One:

Hear Part Two:

