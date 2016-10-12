Related Program: 
Bernard Haitink Conducts Haydn, Debussy, and Beethoven

  • Todd Rosenberg

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, hear BSO Conductor Emeritus Bernard Haitink lead the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Haydn's Symphony No. 60. The women of the Tangelwood Festival Chorus are featured in "Nocturnes" by Debussy.

SaturdayMarch 18, and Monday, March 27

Bernard Haitink, conductor
Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Haydn - Symphony No. 60, Il distratto
Debussy - Nocturnes
Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

Hear BSO Assistant Principal Double Bassist Lawrence Wolfe on The Answered Question:

