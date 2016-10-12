Bernard Haitink Conducts Haydn, Debussy, and Beethoven

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, hear BSO Conductor Emeritus Bernard Haitink lead the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Haydn's Symphony No. 60. The women of the Tangelwood Festival Chorus are featured in "Nocturnes" by Debussy.
Saturday, March 18, and Monday, March 27
Bernard Haitink, conductor
Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Haydn - Symphony No. 60, Il distratto
Debussy - Nocturnes
Beethoven - Symphony No. 7
