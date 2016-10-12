Bernard Haitink Conducts Haydn, Debussy, and Beethoven

Saturday night at 8, live from Symphony Hall, hear BSO Conductor Emeritus Bernard Haitink lead the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Haydn's Symphony No. 60. The women of the Tangelwood Festival Chorus are featured in "Nocturnes" by Debussy.

Saturday, March 18, and Monday, March 27

Bernard Haitink, conductor

Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Haydn - Symphony No. 60, Il distratto

Debussy - Nocturnes

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

Hear BSO Assistant Principal Double Bassist Lawrence Wolfe on The Answered Question: