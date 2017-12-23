Related Program: 
In Concert

Blue Heron's 15th-Century Christmas

  • Blue Heron
    Blue Heron
    Liz Linder

Blue Heron channels the peaceful beauty of Christmas in 15th-century France and Burgundy on WCRB In Concert.

December 24, 2017
7:00 PM

Learn more about Blue Heron.

Download complete program notes and translations from Blue Heron.

Tags: 
Blue Heron

Related Content

Faure's Requiem with A Far Cry and Blue Heron

The A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra
Yoon S. Byun

On the program:
Gombert - Two motets on texts from the Song of Songs
Fauré - Requiem, Op. 48

Recorded at Old South Church on January 29, 2016