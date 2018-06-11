The Brilliance of Bach's Cantata No. 51

Sunday at 6am, soprano Malin Hartelius sings the Cantata 51, one of Bach's flashiest works, but one with a deep intimacy embedded within.

On the program:

Lute Suite No. 4, BWV 1006a - David Russell, guitar

Cantata BWV 51 Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen! (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Niklas Eklund, trumpet; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

(recorded in concert at Unser Lieben Frauen Church in Bremen, Germany, during Gardiner's Bach Cantata Pilgrimage)

Canons on the Ground from the Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041 - Alina Ibragimova, violin; Arcangelo, Jonathan Cohen, conductor