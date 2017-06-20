A Brotherhood of Two Cities through Music

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players and Gewandhaus Quartet, a new alliance of two great orchestras takes form in chamber works by Haydn, Ligeti, Mendelssohn, and more.

June 24, 2018

7:00 PM

Recorded on February 11, 2018 at Symphony Hall in Boston

On the program:

HAYDN String Quartet in D, Op. 64, No. 5, "The Lark" (Gewandhaus Quartet)

LIGETI Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet (Boston Symphony Chamber Players)

FOSS For Aaron (members of the Gewandhaus Quartet and Boston Symphony Chamber Players; Moritz Gnann, conductor)

MENDELSSOHN Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 (Gewandhaus Quartet and Boston Symphony Chamber Players)

Learn more about the BSO/Gewandhaus Orchestra alliance.