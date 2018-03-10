The Calidore Quartet Illuminates Haydn, Shaw, Mendelssohn

On WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, the Los Angeles-based string quartet brings their signature vitality and virtuosity to works by Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Caroline Shaw, on demand.

March 11, 2018

7:00 PM

On the Program:

HAYDN String Quartet in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5, The Lark

SHAW Entr'acte

SHAW First Essay: Nimrod

MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80

The Calidore Quartet:

Jeffrey Myers, violin

Ryan Meehan, violin

Jeremy Berry, viola

Estelle Choi, cello

Hear the concert on demand:

Jeffrey Myers and Jeremy Berry preview the concert with WCRB's Brian McCreath, an interview that begins as Jeremy reveals the meaning of the ensemble's name:

Find out more about the Calidore Quartet and the Concord Chamber Music Society.