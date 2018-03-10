The Calidore Quartet Illuminates Haydn, Shaw, Mendelssohn

On WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, the Los Angeles-based string quartet brings their signature vitality and virtuosity to works by Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Caroline Shaw, on demand.
March 11, 2018
7:00 PM
On the Program:
HAYDN String Quartet in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5, The Lark
SHAW Entr'acte
SHAW First Essay: Nimrod
MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80
The Calidore Quartet:
Jeffrey Myers, violin
Ryan Meehan, violin
Jeremy Berry, viola
Estelle Choi, cello
Hear the concert on demand:
Jeffrey Myers and Jeremy Berry preview the concert with WCRB's Brian McCreath, an interview that begins as Jeremy reveals the meaning of the ensemble's name:
Find out more about the Calidore Quartet and the Concord Chamber Music Society.