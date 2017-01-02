CD of the Week: Baroque Treasury

Pinchas Zukerman leads the N.A.C. Orchestra in a program traversing works by some of the greatest minds of the baroque era.

Having remained in modern spotlight since the 17th and 18th centuries, it is a testament to the timeless grandeur of baroque repertoire that such an expanse of pieces has remained both relevant and captivating to audiences new and familiar. Including concertos and other orchestral works by Vivaldi, Bach, Handel, and more, Zukerman and Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra offer a luminous new performance of timeless baroque classics.

Listen to a track from Baroque Treasury:

