CD of the Week: Cheng Squared Duo: Violoncelle Francais

The sibling duo performs cello and piano pieces by four of the great minds of French Romanticism and Impressionism.

As the aesthetics and ideologies of classical music have evolved in the passing centuries, the cello sonata has boasted an enduring allure, captivating listeners and composers alike. In this album, siblings Bryan and Silvie Cheng perform cello sonatas by French composers of the Romantic and Impressionist eras, plus orchestral pieces arranged for cello and piano duo.

Watch a trailer for Violoncelle Français:

