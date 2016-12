The British brass ensemble performs holiday repertoire by composers from the last five centuries.

Nothing quite proclaims the arrival of the holiday season like the sweet and luminescent sound of a brass septet. In this holiday album, Septura performs classical Christmas favorites from the tranquil mystery of Palestrina to the modern spirituality of Warlock and Rachmaninoff.

Watch a preview of Christmas with Septura:

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.