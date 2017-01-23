CD of the Week: Mozart: Chamber Music for Strings, Oboe, and Piano

The Adaskin String Trio teams up with the Ensemble Schumann in chamber works written for a variety of sonic colors.

Commonly analogized as a conversation among friends, chamber music grants musicians the opportunity to catch up in small, intimate musical settings. In a collection of three chamber pieces by Mozart, members of the Ensemble Schumann join the Adaskin String Trio to explore the wide sonic spectrum the genre has to offer, recorded at WCRB’s Fraser Performance Studio.

