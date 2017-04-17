CD of the Week: Riccardo Chailly: Overtures, Preludes & Intermezzi

Celebrated conductor Riccardo Chailly leads the Filarmonica della Scala in an assortment of gems from the world of Italian opera.

Riccardo Chailly stands out as one of the most versatile conductors in the classical world. Within his recording discography one can easily find a rich spectrum of works, ranging from the elegance of early baroque to the swirling tides of late modernism. The heart of Chailly’s extensive repertoire, however, lies in the realm of Italian opera.

Chailly continued his family’s legendary mark on the global opera scene when he made his conducting debut at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala in 1978, at twenty-five years old. His father, Luciano Chailly, had served as Artistic Director at the opera house, and helped make the organization one of the leading opera houses in the world.

This CD marks the beginning of Chailly's new recording series with the renowned orchestra, with a fitting collection of overtures, preludes, and intermezzi from Italian operas. The album is complemented by a video release of one of Puccini’s most famous operas, "Turandot."

Listen to an album sampler:

Track listing:

1. Verdi: Il finto Stanislao – Overture

2. Verdi: I Lombardi alla prima crociata – Prelude to the Trio (Act III)

3. Catalani: La Wally – Introduction to Act III

4. Rossini: La pietra del paragone – Overture

5. Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi – Overture

6. Bellini: Norma – Overture

7. Giordano: Siberia – Prelude to Act II

8. Puccini: Madame Butterfly – Intermezzo

9. Puccini: Edgar – Prelude to Act IV

10. Ponchielli: La Gioconda – Dance of the Hours

11. Leoncavallo: Pagliacci – Intermezzo

12. Leoncavallo: I Medici – Prelude to Act I

13. Leoncavallo: I Medici – Prelude to Act III

14. Boito: Mefistofele – Prelude to the Prologue