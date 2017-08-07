CD of the Week: Vladimir Ashkenazy: Bach: French Suites

The Russian pianist imparts his pianistic wisdom into a fresh and sensible performance of the six suites.

Many pianists’ upbringing begins with the keyboard works of Bach. But in the case of Russian pianist Vladimir Ashkenazy, the German composer’s repertoire has not only served as a beginning, but also as a reflection. Having been a Decca recording artist for over 50 years, only in the past dozen has Ashkenazy focused on imparting his uniquely intimate pianism into works by Bach: in 2005, he recorded both books of The Well-Tempered Clavier for Decca.

This attention to Bach has culminated in his newest release, the complete set of Bach’s six French Suites. Each of the suites winds through a number of dance styles, and thus poses an interesting challenge for any musician: they must continuously shift playing styles every few minutes, never having the chance to settle into a single stylistic mindset for more than a moment.

Ashkenazy is more than up for the challenge. Simply put, in his diverse half-century recording career, he has touched upon everything. And it’s with that vast expanse of mastery that allows him to furnish one of the most dynamic recordings of the suites you’ll ever be able to find.

