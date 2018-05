Now available on-demand, on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, celebrate one of the great stories about life, death, and the afterlife in Handel's oratorio "La Resurrezione."

May 20, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

HANDEL La Resurrezione

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

Hear Part 4:

Read the program notes for La Resurrezione

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival