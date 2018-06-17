Chamber Music Highlights from Marlboro

Now on-demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Marlboro Music Festival, explore one of New England's chamber music treasures with a look back at the 2017 season.

On the program:

DVORAK String Sextet in A major, Op. 48, B. 80

Stephen Tavani, violin; Scott St. John, violin; Rosalind Ventris, viola; Rebecca Albers, viola; Alice Yoo, cello; Judith Serkin, cello

RESPIGHI Il Tramonto (1914)

Lauren Eberwein, mezzo soprano; Abigail Fayette, violin; Alina Kobialka, violin; Sharon Wei, viola;Judith Serkin, cello

Brett DEAN Voices of Angels (1996)

Andrew Hsu, piano; Alexi Kenney, violin; Sally Chisholm, viola; Sujin Lee, cello; Nathaniel West, double bass

SCHUBERT Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 99, D. 898

Alexi Kenney, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Hear Part 1 of the concert:



Hear Part 2 of the concert:

Hear Part 3 of the concert:

Hear Part 4 of the concert:

Learn more about Marlboro Music.