This Chicken Plays Puccini?! Plus 8-Bit Opera, Surprising Stravinsky, and More

This week's link roundup has it all. Read on:
- This video of a woman screaming at a startling dynamic change during Stravinsky's "The Firebird" went viral -- and then she came forward to explain herself, saying, "Since this happened a friend of mine reminded me that I did the same thing during Pirates of the Caribbean."
- Tom Woodcock, a writer and influential figure in arts management and education, thinks classical music has a lot to learn from contemporary hits, from hip hop to pop to soundtracks for shows like Game of Thrones.
- For something a little lighter, watch this chicken peck out Puccini's "O mio babbino caro:"
- Researchers in the Netherlands have discovered that orchestra musicians should be wearing earplugs during rehearsal and performance to protect their hearing. Here's a video showing sound levels that the average musician is exposed to:
- A listener sent us a very important note this week - here's an excerpt:
"I'd like to bring to your attention an item that I think you might find an interesting anecdote to pass on to your listeners. It's called Mikado Entertainment System. It's an adaptation of the complete score of Gilbert & Sullivan's The Mikado into 8-bit-style chiptunes, like 1980s video game music."
Find it here.
- Finally, here's a wonderful Tiny Desk Concert featuring pianist David Greilsammer. He transitions between Scarlatti, Satie, and Janáček so smoothly you'll wonder why more pianists don't leap from century to century like he does.