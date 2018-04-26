This Dog Really, Really Hates the Trombone

By

Guess who's back... back again! It's the link roundup, and it's a doozy. 

1. Ah, Handel's Messiah. A piece of grandeur and otherworldly beauty, especially the Hallelujah Chorus. Right?

2. There's nothing the classical music community loves more than a prodigy. That's exactly what we got with this year's prestigious Yehudi Menuhin International Competition: Christian Li, 10, is its youngest winner ever. Congratulations!

3. We all love music, but can it really improve your health? Some researchers think so:

“What I saw was people who, if you said to them, ‘What’s your name?’ they weren’t able to actually even respond with their name,” [Temple University music therapy professor Wendy] Magee says. “But if you started singing to them, they could complete the last word of a song, the last word of a phrase of a really familiar song, or you could even ask them musical quiz-type questions.”

4. Remember Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the 19-year-old cellist taking the world by storm, recently featured on our CD of the Week? Well, he's about to become a little more famous than he already is: he'll be performing at the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Talk about a great gig!

5. Most of the time, it's easy being man's best friend... until he pulls out a trombone. This poor dog just really, really hates his owner's instrument:

6. Did you know that in the 1800s a music teacher tried to create a universal language based on music? It was called "Solresol," and today, people are working to bring it back.

7. Lastly: read Helen Keller's description of "hearing" Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. It will blow you away.

link roundup

