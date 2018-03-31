"Don Quixote" with Steven Ansell and Yo-Yo Ma

Saturday night at 8, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an American premiere by Jörg Widmann, and Richard Strauss's whimsical and triumphant "Don Quixote."

Saturday, March 31, 2018 (encore Monday, April 9)

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Steven Ansell, viola

MOZART Symphony No. 23

Jörg WIDMANN Partita: Five Reminiscences for Orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

STRAUSS Don Quixote

Hear a preview of the concert with Andris Nelsons and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Watch Andris Nelsons and Yo-Yo Ma on WGBH's Greater Boston: