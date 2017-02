Emanuel Ax is the soloist in Mozart's 22nd Piano Concerto, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony and Gunther Schuller's Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee.

Saturday, February 18, and Monday, February 27

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Schuller - Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 22

Beethoven - Symphony No. 3, Eroica

