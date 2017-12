Faust, Melnikov, and A Far Cry

On WCRB In Concert, hear highlights from two of our favorite episodes this year: Isabelle Faust and Alexander Melnikov play Beethoven, and A Far Cry plays Tchaikovsky - from memory.

December 3, 2017

7:00 PM

On the program:

MOZART Serenata Notturna

ELGAR Introduction and Allegro

TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings, performed from memory

A Far Cry

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 4 in A minor

BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 10 in G major

Isabelle Faust, violin

Alexander Melnikov, piano

