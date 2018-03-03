Fierce Empowerment in "Scheherazade.2"

Violinist Leila Josefowicz, conductor Alan Gilbert, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra perform John Adams's dramatic transformation of the story of "1,001 Nights," as well as works by Sibelius and Debussy, live from Symphony Hall in Boston.
Saturday, March 3, 2018 (encore Monday, March 12)
8:00 PM
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin
SIBELIUS En saga
DEBUSSY Jeux
John ADAMS Scheherazade.2, for violin and orchestra
Hear a preview of the concert with Alan Gilbert:
Hear the story of Scheherazade.2 from Leila Josefowicz:
Read Alan Gilbert's 2015 Royal Philharmonic Society lecture Orchestras in the 21st Century: A New Paradigm
For information about the March 11 concert of the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, visit the BSO.