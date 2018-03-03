Fierce Empowerment in "Scheherazade.2"

Violinist Leila Josefowicz, conductor Alan Gilbert, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra perform John Adams's dramatic transformation of the story of "1,001 Nights," as well as works by Sibelius and Debussy, live from Symphony Hall in Boston.

Saturday, March 3, 2018 (encore Monday, March 12)

8:00 PM

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

SIBELIUS En saga

DEBUSSY Jeux

John ADAMS Scheherazade.2, for violin and orchestra

