May 27, 2018

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Pops Laureate Conductor John Williams and BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins team up for the awe and excitement of cinema's greatest music!

This concert is not available on demand.

Watch John Williams conduct the Boston Pops in his music from Star Wars:

