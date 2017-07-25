"Of Frogs and Men" with the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

June 11
The Boston Early Music Festival presents the German ensemble in a playful program showcasing interpretations of the natural world through music.
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
On the program:
Farina: Capriccio Stravagante
Zelenka: Hipocondrie à 7 concertanti in A major, ZWV 187
Telemann: Violin Concerto in A major, “Les Rainettes” (The Frogs)
Marcello: Concerto No. 5 in B-flat major, from "La Cetra"
Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in D major, “Il Gardellino”, RV 428
Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major, RV 545
Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 in D minor, "La Follia" (after Corelli)
