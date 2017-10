Tonight at 8, listen to a thrilling encore broadcast of the BSO: Beethoven's Egmont, and Grieg's Peer Gynt.

Saturday, October 21, 2017

8:00 PM

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Camilla Tilling, soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

BEETHOVEN Incidental music to Egmont

GRIEG Incidental music to Peer Gynt

Hear a preview with Ken-David Masur: