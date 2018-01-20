Handel and Haydn Society's "Ode to Joy"

Now on demand, on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Masaaki Suzuki leads Beethoven's epic, iconic Ninth Symphony.

January 21, 2018

7:00 PM

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Adriana Zabala, mezzo-soprano

Tom Randle, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone

On the program:

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, "London"

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, "Choral"

Hear Part 1 of this concert on demand:

Hear Part 2 of this concert on demand:

Hear a preview with Masaaki Suzuki:

Read the full enhanced program notes.

Learn more about Handel and Haydn.