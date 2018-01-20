Handel and Haydn Society's "Ode to Joy"

Now on demand, on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Masaaki Suzuki leads Beethoven's epic, iconic Ninth Symphony.
January 21, 2018
7:00 PM
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Adriana Zabala, mezzo-soprano
Tom Randle, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone
On the program:
HAYDN Symphony No. 104, "London"
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, "Choral"
Hear Part 1 of this concert on demand:
Hear Part 2 of this concert on demand:
Hear a preview with Masaaki Suzuki:
Read the full enhanced program notes.