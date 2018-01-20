Related Program: 
In Concert

Handel and Haydn Society's "Ode to Joy"

  • Masaaki Suzuki
    Masaaki Suzuki
    M. Miura

Now on demand, on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Masaaki Suzuki leads Beethoven's epic, iconic Ninth Symphony.

January 21, 2018
7:00 PM

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Adriana Zabala, mezzo-soprano
Tom Randle, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone

On the program:

HAYDN Symphony No. 104, "London"
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9, "Choral"

Hear Part 1 of this concert on demand:

Hear Part 2 of this concert on demand:

Hear a preview with Masaaki Suzuki:

Read the full enhanced program notes.

Learn more about Handel and Haydn.

Tags: 
Handel and Haydn Society
Joseph Haydn
Ludwig van Beethoven
Masaaki Suzuki

Related Content

Handel and Haydn's "Messiah"

Handel and Haydn Society and Harry Christophers
Handel and Haydn Society

December 10, 2017

7:00 PM

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's "Messiah" at Symphony Hall in Boston.