Handel and Haydn's "Messiah"

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's "Messiah" at Symphony Hall in Boston.

December 10, 2017

7:00 PM

On the program:

HANDEL Messiah

Harry Christophers, conductor

Katherine Watson, soprano

Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano

Allan Clayton, tenor

Sumner Thompson, baritone

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

H+H Vocal Arts Program Young Women's Chamber Choir and Young Men's Chorus

