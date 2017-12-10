Related Program: 
In Concert

Handel and Haydn's "Messiah"

  • Handel and Haydn Society and Harry Christophers
    Handel and Haydn Society and Harry Christophers
    Handel and Haydn Society

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's "Messiah" at Symphony Hall in Boston.

December 10, 2017
7:00 PM

On the program:

HANDEL Messiah

Harry Christophers, conductor
Katherine Watson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Allan Clayton, tenor
Sumner Thompson, baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
H+H Vocal Arts Program Young Women's Chamber Choir and Young Men's Chorus

Hear Part One:

Hear Part Two:

Hear Part Three:

Explore the Messiah digital exhibit.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society.

Handel and Haydn Society
George Frideric Handel

