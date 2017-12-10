Handel and Haydn's "Messiah"

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers conducts Handel's "Messiah" at Symphony Hall in Boston.
December 10, 2017
7:00 PM
On the program:
HANDEL Messiah
Harry Christophers, conductor
Katherine Watson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Allan Clayton, tenor
Sumner Thompson, baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
H+H Vocal Arts Program Young Women's Chamber Choir and Young Men's Chorus
Hear Part One:
Hear Part Two:
Hear Part Three:
Explore the Messiah digital exhibit.